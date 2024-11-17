Leeds United youngster overlooked as good run ends in setback
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leeds United loanee Luca Thomas was not called for as his York City side suffered a rare setback in a National League top-of-the-table clash.
Thomas, 20, joined the Minstermen on a short-term loan deal last month and the young forward quickly scored his first goal for the club in the 4-0 win at home to Ebbsleet.
Thomas then featured in the side’s next four games - starting two of them - but the Whites loanee was named on the bench and stayed there for Saturday’s league clash at title rivals Forest Green which ended in a 2-0 defeat.
The reverse marked a first league loss since August for the highflying Minstermen who have now been overtaken by Forest Green at the top of the division.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.