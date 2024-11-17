Leeds United youngster overlooked as good run ends in setback

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds youngster was not called for amid a rare setback.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United loanee Luca Thomas was not called for as his York City side suffered a rare setback in a National League top-of-the-table clash.

Thomas, 20, joined the Minstermen on a short-term loan deal last month and the young forward quickly scored his first goal for the club in the 4-0 win at home to Ebbsleet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas then featured in the side’s next four games - starting two of them - but the Whites loanee was named on the bench and stayed there for Saturday’s league clash at title rivals Forest Green which ended in a 2-0 defeat.

The reverse marked a first league loss since August for the highflying Minstermen who have now been overtaken by Forest Green at the top of the division.