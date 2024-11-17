Leeds United youngster overlooked as good run ends in setback

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 17th Nov 2024, 15:23 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2024, 15:28 GMT
A Leeds youngster was not called for amid a rare setback.

Leeds United loanee Luca Thomas was not called for as his York City side suffered a rare setback in a National League top-of-the-table clash.

Thomas, 20, joined the Minstermen on a short-term loan deal last month and the young forward quickly scored his first goal for the club in the 4-0 win at home to Ebbsleet.

Thomas then featured in the side’s next four games - starting two of them - but the Whites loanee was named on the bench and stayed there for Saturday’s league clash at title rivals Forest Green which ended in a 2-0 defeat.

The reverse marked a first league loss since August for the highflying Minstermen who have now been overtaken by Forest Green at the top of the division.

