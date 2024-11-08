A Leeds youngster has been named in the England under-20s squad.

A loaned out Leeds United player has been named in the latest England under-20s squad.

Twenty-year-old midfielder Darko Gyabi is on another season-long loan with Plymouth Argyle and the Whites player has been selected in Paul Nevin’s Elite League Squad (under-20s).

Gyanbi has been named as one of 23 players in Nevin’s squad for their upcoming Elite League games against Germany and Poland. The squad also features a former Leeds youngster in Max Dean who left the club for MK Dons in January 2023 and is now thriving with Belgian side Gent.

Two more recently departed Leeds men have been named in the latest under-21s squad in Archie Gray and Charlie Cresswell.