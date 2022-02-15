The 20-year-old has been on loan since the start of the campaign at Spanish Second Division outfit UD Ibiza and had been showing excellent form, scoring four times and contributing seven assists for the midtable side.

In January he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and has today posted an update on his Instagram account, saying his surgery in London was 'all good.'

Bogusz, a Poland Under 21 international, spent last season on loan as well, with UD Logrones, but found goals and assists harder to come by as the club were relegated from the second tier in Spain.

His start to this season had impressed Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

“He is performing well," Bielsa said in November.

"He is in the second division of Spain which is an important level and normally his performances there and with the under 21s of Poland, they have him in good form. We analyse game to game and at the adequate moment the evaluations will be made and the adequate decision will be made.”

After picking up the serious injury Bogusz was sent a message of support by the Ibiza players, who wore t-shirts bearing the phrase 'Mucho Animo Mati' which translates as “Lots of encouragement Mati.”

SERIOUS INJURY - Leeds United's Mateusz Bogusz has had surgery on his left knee, which seems likely to end his loan spell with UD Ibiza. Pic: Getty

Bogusz joined the Whites in January 2019 from Ruch Chorzow and put pen to paper on a three-year deal in 2020. His performances in training caught the eye of compatriot Mateusz Klich, who tipped the youngster for a bright future.

Speaking in 2019 the first team regular said: "YWhen he trains with us I always try to help him It’s not like I can give him any advice because he’s 17 and going to probably be better than me! If he needs anything, I am here for him. I’m very curious about him because he looks like a good player.”

Bogusz made a first team debut in August 2019 in the EFL Cup and played once more in that competition before a Championship appearance in the final game of Leeds' promotion-winning season but fell out of Bielsa's plans and has had to ply his trade on loan. He revealed in an interview with a Polish media outlet earlier this season that he was open to the idea of a permanent switch to Ibiza.

"Ibiza is completely different," he told Super Express.