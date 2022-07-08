Leeds United narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League last season and will be aiming for a much better showing next term.

The Whites are preparing for Jesse Marsch’s first full campaign at the helm and he has wasted no time in bolstering his squad.

He has brought in fellow Americans Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams, as well as Rasmus Kristensen, Darko Gyabi, Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is the latest news coming out of the club today....

De Ketelaere pursuit

Leeds are reportedly willing to smash their transfer record to lure Charles De Ketelaere to Elland Road this summer.

The Belgium international, who is currently on the books at Club Brugge, scored 18 goals in all competitons last season.

The Mirror report that the Whites are ‘willing’ to fork out a club record £31.6million to land the 21-year-old.

De Ketelaere has been linked

Shackleton back to the Championship

Millwall are reported to have agreed a deal to sign Jamie Shackleton on loan.

The Lions have already brought in defender Charlie Cresswell ahead of next season.

Shackleton, 22, is now poised to link up with his teammate at the Den to get some more experience under his belt, as reported by Football Insider.

Raphinha latest

Leeds are facing a battle to keep key man Raphinha and Barcelona have matched Chelsea’s offer for the winger, as per TEAMtalk.

The attacker is a wanted man but is remains to be seen where he will be playing his football next.