Robin Koch and Diego Llorente both return to the XI having missed Wednesday night's 6-0 thrashing at Liverpool as Rodrigo and Mateusz Klich drop to the bench.

Koch sat out the midweek trip to Anfield due to concussion protocols having come off following a knock to the head from Scott McTominay in Sunday's 4-2 defeat at home to Manchester United.

Llorente started the contest against the Red Devils but came off at the break.

Key trio Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford remain out along with young forward Sam Greenwood.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Koch, Forshaw, Dallas, Raphinha, Harrison, James. Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Shackleton, Kenneh, Klich, Summerville, Gelhardt, Rodrigo, Roberts.

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Winks, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son. Subs: Austin, Emerson, Reguilon, Rodon, Sanchez, White, Devine, Bergwijn, Scarlett.

