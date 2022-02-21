There were positives to take for the home side, even if a defeat to this particular opposition stings like no other, but the 4-2 loss brought to the surface worrying signs that have cropped up previously this season.

Good day

Raphinha

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dropped from the starting line-up but made a big impact from the bench. The Brazilian is all about the result so won't take any satisfaction from scoring, but it did underline his importance to Leeds. The Whites have leaned on him heavily all season so any drop in form was going to be a huge worry. He looked more like himself against Manchester United and perhaps the experience of sitting out that first half has relit the fire. He will be vital for the run-in.

Joe Gelhardt

Looked like the right player, at the right time. Showed the confidence needed to get at the Manchester United defence. Loves taking a shot on from distance, backs himself to hit the target. There was nice movement in the area to put himself in space, pull players away from the six-yard box and give wide men an option. Did his chances of appearing at Liverpool no harm at all.

Fred

NICE VARIATION - A young Leeds United fan's unique take on a growing trend at Premier League matches, during the game against Manchester United. Pic: Simon Hulme

The midfielder has scored just seven times in 147 games for Manchester United, but he has two in two against Leeds. Took advantage of the space in front of the Whites' back line and finished his chance well. Ralf Rangnick's substitutions helped give the visitors energy and fresh legs to exploit gaps left by Leeds and Fred's introduction was perfectly timed. He justified the manager's decision with aplomb.

Bad day

Diego Llorente

Culpable for Harry Maguire's goal. Quite often has the appearance of a man on the verge of giving away a penalty when defending set-pieces and there's usually an element of drama. Came close to a dreadful own goal due to a communications mix-up with Illan Meslier. Sacrified at the break so Leeds could be more attacking in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes

Speaking before the game he said he was expecting intensity, but when Adam Forshaw gave him intensity it appeared to come as a huge shock. For a player so talented, the theatrics just seem so unnecessary. Went down easily and complained bitterly all too often. His antics when Forshaw robbed him fairly for Leeds' second goal were a lowlight. On the ball he's a menace and his tit-for-tat battle with Forshaw at least showed a willingness to engage with physicality instead of lying down to avoid it. Showed what a good player he was when he got the better of Pascal Struijk to set up the fourth goal.

Marcelo Bielsa

The team selection, with such a presence in midfield, looked like a nod in the direction of a more compact, pragmatic approach to playing Manchester United. It had to be abandoned at the break because it still wasn't enough to prevent the visitors from taking a two-goal lead all too easily. Bielsa's half-time intervention appeared to be a good one and Leeds could easily have gone 3-2 up, but Manchester United scored two more goals with very little trouble. Leeds were so defensively sound in the Championship and although they were too open at times last season, they did end the season in fine defensive fettle. This season is a different matter and Bielsa is struggling to solve it.

Paul Tierney

A veteran with all the experience necessary to handle the occasion, the conditions and the atmosphere but the game got away from him. Started well, letting firm but fair tackles go, but once he started to miss things or misinterpret things, frustration began to boil for both sides. Ended up having to flash his yellow card nine times as a result.

Turning point

Daniel James' miss

If he got the header right and Leeds went 3-2 up there was no guarantee of a result but Elland Road would have been a very difficult place for Manchester United to be. The visitors survived the scare, went down the other end and took the lead. A sliding doors moment.

Number of the day

6

Scott McTominay made six fouls and stayed on the pitch. He deserved at least a yellow for his cynical challenge on Robin Koch and by letting that go, referee Paul Tierney created a monster. McTominay evidently felt entitled to make foul after foul and that only further incensed the home side and led to some of the chaotic scenes late in the match.

Off-camera moments

Nohan Kenneh fist bumping an entire class full of school kids who gathered at the advertising boards as the Leeds players came out to look at the playing surface before the game.

The Manchester United goalkeeping contingent receiving the customary Elland Road welcome as the first representatives of the away side to take to the pitch.

Dom Matteo's San Siro song being belted out at him by a lone fan in the West Stand, to a huge grin from the ex Whites defender.

Each Ronaldo shot that went over the bar in warm up being greeted like a goal in the South Stand. He might not have spotted it, but a young Leeds fan with as straight a poker face as you'll see, was holding aloft a sign that requested a shirt from the Portuguese. Not his shirt, of course, but Raphinha's.

Mike Dean taking a dreadful first touch as the ball came his way in the first half and Luke Ayling letting him know all about it.

Raphinha getting fans out of their seats as he warmed up in the first half, with Koch down getting treatment.

Bielsa toweling himself off in the technical area as the rain lashed down in the second half and made playing conditions incredibly tricky. The playing surface stood up well. Last season's pitch would have succumbed to the weather, without doubt.

Ayling telling his team to calm down in the wake of the second goal as all hell was breaking loose around them. He was asking for the impossible.

Rangnick wandering onto the pitch to try and act as peacemaker and being told in no uncertain terms to leave it by referee Tierney.

Fernandes and Forshaw nibbling at each other, chatting off the ball. The Portuguese was unhappy with the nature of Forshaw's challenges on him and spent a lot of time on the deck but both men were at it, dishing out contact off the ball and trying to wind each other up. Fernandes conducting a post-game interview with Forshaw standing a few feet away awaiting his turn, listening to every word but doing a great job of feigning disinterest.

Rodrido and Juan Mata greeting each other like old friends after the game.