Leeds United's Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday could poach versatile Whites teenager after trial
Carole’s deal at Elland Road expires this summer and appears to have been granted the opportunity by the club to seek a contract elsewhere with fresh terms unlikely to be forthcoming at Leeds.
Son of former Whites man Sebastien Carole, the 19-year-old featured during the Owls’ recent Professional Development League fixture against Ipswich Town, playing 70 minutes in a 2-1 win, according to the Sheffield Star.
Leeds are expected to announce their retained list following the completion of the 2023/24 regular season, although this may now be postponed - for the first-team, at least - until after the play-off campaign. Carole is likely to be listed as a player departing Thorp Arch this summer, along with several other out-of-contract youngsters including Cody Drameh and Lewis Bate.
Carole has played as a winger on either flank throughout his time with Leeds’ Under-21s and Under-18s, whilst also appearing at left-back on occasion, although it is believed the player prefers a more attacking role. Known for his straight-line speed and directness, Carole has played over 20 times across all competitions for Leeds’ U21s and reached a half-century of league and cup appearances for the U18s.
The Star report Wednesday are yet to make a decision on Carole with regards to whether they will offer the teenager a contract at Hillsborough.
Wednesday retained their Championship status this season under the stewardship of highly-rated coach Danny Rohl, while the club’s U21 and U18 sides finished third in their leagues, respectively. Should Carole sign with the club, he would likely divide his time between the U21 setup and the fringes of Rohl’s senior group.
