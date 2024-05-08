Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carole’s deal at Elland Road expires this summer and appears to have been granted the opportunity by the club to seek a contract elsewhere with fresh terms unlikely to be forthcoming at Leeds.

Son of former Whites man Sebastien Carole, the 19-year-old featured during the Owls’ recent Professional Development League fixture against Ipswich Town, playing 70 minutes in a 2-1 win, according to the Sheffield Star.

Leeds are expected to announce their retained list following the completion of the 2023/24 regular season, although this may now be postponed - for the first-team, at least - until after the play-off campaign. Carole is likely to be listed as a player departing Thorp Arch this summer, along with several other out-of-contract youngsters including Cody Drameh and Lewis Bate.

Carole has played as a winger on either flank throughout his time with Leeds’ Under-21s and Under-18s, whilst also appearing at left-back on occasion, although it is believed the player prefers a more attacking role. Known for his straight-line speed and directness, Carole has played over 20 times across all competitions for Leeds’ U21s and reached a half-century of league and cup appearances for the U18s.

The Star report Wednesday are yet to make a decision on Carole with regards to whether they will offer the teenager a contract at Hillsborough.