Leeds United's XI of next emerging star youngsters and heir to throne after exit

Eighteen-year-old England youth international midfielder Archie Gray is now two weeks into life as a Spurs player following his £40m sale from Leeds who had Profit and Sustainability rules to contend with upon missing out on promotion last term.

Gray burst on to the first team scene at just 17 years of age in his breakthrough season at Leeds last term and went on to feature heavily for Daniel Farke’s side, regularly starting as part of a campaign that ended with defeat in the Championship play-off final to Southampton.

His departure effectively means the search is on for United’s next young emerging star and there is no shortage of those emerging. Here, we run through some of the club’s emerging stars put together as an XI of players aged 20 or less.

1 . GK: Harry Christy Twenty-year-old keeper Christy effectively became third choice keeper upon the exits of both Kristoffer Klaesson and Dani van den Heuvel this summer. Leeds have since signed experienced stopper Alex Cairns from Salford City but Christy has already made the first team bench and will be looking to impress for the under-21s next season, challenged by fellow young keepers Darryl Ombang and Rory Mahady. Christy signed a new one-year deal this week, penning terms until the summer of 2025. Photo: LUFC Photo Sales

2 . RB: Joe Richards Richards was another of the youngsters to sign his first pro deal this week, penning terms on a one-year deal. The full-back played every minute of last season's superb FA Youth Cup run which ended with defeat to Manchester City's youngsters in the final. Still only 18 years old. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . CB: Reuben Lopata-White Eighteen-year-old defender Lopata-White was announced as the first Whites youngster to sign his first pro deal this week, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal that runs until the summer of 2027. He continually impresses for both the under-18s and 21s last term and looks a defender with a big future. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4 . CB: James Debayo An England under-18s international, 19-year-old centre-back Debayo featured regularly for United's under-21s last season and he has been spotted training with the first team this summer under the watchful eye of boss Daniel Farke, above. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

5 . LB: Kris Moore A player who has now racked up a huge 67 appearances for United's under-21s and is still only 20 years old. Can play anywhere across the back line and contracted at the club until next summer. Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC Photo Sales