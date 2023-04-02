The Whites may have snapped up some jackpot signings, including the likes of Raphinha, Tyler Adams and many others, but they have also signed a number of flops over the last 13 years. With than in mind, we have rounded up 10 of the club’s worst signings since 2010, and unsurprisingly, the signings fall within Massimo Cellino’s chaotic spell as owner, when there were incomings aplenty - with players and managers.