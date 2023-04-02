News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United’s worst 10 signings of the last 13 years, including AWOL loan star and clumsy goalkeeper

A look at Leeds United’s worst 10 signings over the last 13 years.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 1st Apr 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

Leeds United have made their fair share of misteps in the transfer window over the years.

The Whites may have snapped up some jackpot signings, including the likes of Raphinha, Tyler Adams and many others, but they have also signed a number of flops over the last 13 years. With than in mind, we have rounded up 10 of the club’s worst signings since 2010, and unsurprisingly, the signings fall within Massimo Cellino’s chaotic spell as owner, when there were incomings aplenty - with players and managers.

Join us as we take a look at the 10 worst in no particular order...

Rachubka made just six league appearances, including an infamous, mistake-filled clash with former club Blackpool.

1. Paul Rachubka

Wiedwald spent a season at the club, but he was dropped more than once, and he put together a clumsy spell.

2. Felix Wiedwald

Just 15 league appearances following his 2013 arrival, and none of them were very pretty.

3. Marius Zaliukas

Bellusci was a troublesome character, and he wound up gettng his contract cancelled.

4. Giuseppe Bellusci

