Nineteen-year-old golden boy Gnonto struck after just 56 seconds to put Leeds 1-0 up in Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford under the Whites caretaker management trio of Michael Skubala, Chris Armas and Paco Gallardo. The fixture presented the first Leeds game since the sacking of former head coach Jesse Marsch who was relieved of his duties following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest which left the Whites fourth-bottom and only outside of the Premier League drop zone on goal difference.

Gnonto, though, has a belief that his side can “beat anyone” ahead of this weekend’s return fixture against Manchester United who will line up at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon for a 2pm kick-off. Italian international star Gnonto’s strike had the Red Devils reeling within the first minute in midweek and now the Whites striker is eyeing the same feat again at LS11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his early strike at Old Trafford, Gnonto told LUTV: “In this position you don't have time to think so much so when I was there I just tried to shoot. I am lucky and I know my abilities so I tried and it went well this time. I hope to do another one Sunday maybe.

CONFIDENCE AND PLAN: From Leeds United star Willy Gnonto. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

"I think it was a positive game because we showed that we have character and I think that is the most important. From now on we just try to show our character in the game and I think that we can beat anyone. We showed it, we have a great team, we have a lot of quality in the team and we just try every game to win."