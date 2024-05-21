Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's on-loan full-back Connor Roberts will return to Burnley this summer, the Lancashire club has announced.

Roberts joined the Whites on deadline day back in January but has not featured as much as he would possibly have liked. The experienced international defender has found himself in and out of the side due to injury and the good form of positional rivals Archie Gray and Sam Byram throughout the second half of the season.

Following the conclusion of the 2023/24 Premier League, Burnley announced their retained list which confirms Roberts is due to return to Turf Moor once Leeds' play-off campaign comes to a close this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old is still expected to be named in Daniel Farke's matchday squad at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, while promotion to the top flight could facilitate further negotiations over the player's future. Likely due to the uncertainty surrounding which division Leeds will play in next season, and the different budgetary constraints between Premier League membership and a second consecutive year in the Championship, it has been decided at this time Roberts will return to his parent club.

Bengal Brasserie Arena Quarter – serving authentic Indian cuisine in the heart of the city. Proudly supporting Leeds United and the YEP.

“Connor Roberts, CJ Egan Riley, Anass Zaroury, Samuel Bastien, Darko Churlinov, Michael Obafemi, Owen Dodgson, Luke McNally, Scott Twine, Wout Weghorst, Michael Mellon and Dara Costelloe all return to the club after loan spells away,” a Burnley club statement read.

Roberts has integrated well into the United dressing room since his January arrival and a future move is not off the cards, at least not from the player's perspective. Upon joining just shy of four months ago, the Wales international said: "Football's a funny game, so I'll be doing my very best to make a good impression on and off the pitch and maybe in the future it can change from the straight loan but yeah, at the moment it's just come here try and help on and off the pitch."