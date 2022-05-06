Arsenal's former Leeds loanee Ben White missed Sunday's 2-1 victory at West Ham United due to a hamstring injury picked up in the previous weekend's 3-1 triumph at home to Manchester United.

Arteta, though, has revealed that the England international centre-back is now in contention to face his former loan side in Sunday's showdown at the Emirates for which the Gunners boss has no new injuries.

Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu were both taken off in the latter stages of Sunday's win against the Hammers but Arteta subsequently reported that both were fine.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BOOST: For Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, above, ahead of Sunday's clash against Leeds United at the Emirates. Photo by IAN KINGTON/IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images.

"Ben White is still in contention," said Arteta at Friday's pre-match press conference, as quoted by football.london.

"He needs to train tomorrow. For the rest, no news. Everyone should be ok."