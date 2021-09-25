Leeds United's wait for first win predicted to continue and trouble expected from West Ham dangerman

The Hammers are generally 6-5 shots and no bigger than 13-10 whereas Leeds can be backed at 23-10.

The draw is on offer at 14-5 and the returning Michail Antonio is the clear favourite to score first, no bigger than 11-2.

Leeds will be without the injured Patrick Bamford and West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko is second favourite to net first at 15-2.

DANGEROUS: West Ham's Michail Antonio is the clear favourite to score first in today's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

United's record signing Rodrigo is rated the chief Whites threat at an 8-1 third favourite to get the game's first goal.

Whites youngster Joe Gelhardt is next at 41-5, followed by West Ham's Jarrod Bowen at 17-2 and then another Whites youngster in Sam Greenwood who is 43-5.

Hammers duo Said Benrahma (9s) and Nikola Vlasic (10s) are next, followed by Leeds star winger Raphinha who is an injury doubt but 21-2 to net first.

Tomas Soucek is then 21-2, followed by United's Tyler Roberts at 12s before Hammers duo Manuel Lanzini and Pablo Fornals who are both 13s.

Young Whites winger Crysencio Summerville is 14s, the same price as Dan James and slightly shorter in the betting than Jack Harrison who has been sidelined with coronavirus and is 16s to score the game's first goal.

Mark Noble is then 18s, followed by Stuart Dallas at 21s and Mateusz Klich at 22s.

A 1-1 draw is favourite in the correct score market at 33-4, followed by a 2-1 win for the Hammers at 10s.

