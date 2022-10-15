Mikel Arteta’s Gunners lined up in Norway on Thursday evening to face Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League for a game which kicked off less than 72 hours before Sunday’s 2pm kick-off in West Yorkshire. That, says Arteta, accompanied with the necessary travel requirements, has left the Gunners unable to train today as part of a rapid turnaround from the Arctic Circle to London to Leeds.

Asked how he would prepare those players who took in 90 minutes against Bodo/Glimt, Arteta said at his pre-match press conference as quoted by www.arsenalfc.com: “We’ll give them some ideas, some video, keep them active to recover well and that’s it. There is no time so we have to travel back to London, and then travel to Leeds. We’ll have an activation on Saturday but it’s not really a training session, it’s not possible."