Leeds United's Victor Orta reveals why Chelsea would not 'consider' him for Blues role

Chelsea appointed former RB Leipzig man Christopher Vivell as their new technical director last week but Orta was reportedly one of the initial names in the frame whom the Blues were looking at for the role. Orta, though, says that his level of happiness at Elland Road ruled out Chelsea even entertaining the prospect of a move and that he only heard of the reported interest via the media.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Orta was asked about the Chelsea sporting director role and if anything was as close as suggested. Orta, though, responded by saying: "No, everything I knew, I found out from the press. I was and I am very happy in Leeds and that is why they would not even consider my name, because it came to them that I was not going to leave the club in any way."