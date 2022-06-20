The pair discussed Leeds' transfer objectives for the upcoming season which has seen Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca all arrive on long-term deals.

Former Red Bull Salzburg pair Aaronson and Kristensen have signed five-year contracts at Elland Road while Roca penned a four-year deal in West Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds have parted with just shy of £50 million in transfer fees already this summer and all three new additions are set to be involved from the get-go during pre-season training.

Following the final day win over Brentford, Marsch immediately revealed his intention to discuss forward planning and squad building with director of football Victor Orta.

"We're going to have a meeting in the next couple of days and we're going to talk about how to build this roster and continue to build this club in a way that represents what we want to be moving forward. I think there's still so much potential.

"Teams always change. That's a fact," Marsch said prior to the arrivals of Aaronson, Kristensen and Roca.

Leeds United announce the signing of Spanish midfielder Marc Roca on Friday, June 17 (Image: Leeds United)

There is potential for Roca and Kristensen to develop quite the partnership despite the pair never having played together before, based on the two players' complementary attributes.

Roca is a player who retains possession well in defensive midfield and can distribute over long distances, typically out to the right flank due to his left-footed preference.

Kristensen on the other hand is a marauding right-sided full-back capable of contributing in attacking phases of play and will be the likely recipient of these Roca switches of play.

Marsch likes to keep his attacking midfield players tucked inside, operating as 'interior' wingers, allowing for the full-backs to push on and create overloads in the wider channels of the pitch.

Kristensen appears tailor-made for this approach having worked successfully with Marsch at Salzburg, while Roca has been unable to showcase his true qualities at previous club Bayern Munich due to the wealth of talent in his position.

Now, with a fresh start ahead of both players, the untested duo, along with Marsch's preferred way of playing could potentially be a fertile method of attacking.

Knowing the diligence with which Orta and his team of recruitment analysts work, this appears more than a mere coincidence.

It is entirely likely conversations between the head coach and director of football will have been included discussion surrounding Leeds' ability to build up in various different ways.

The Whites struggled during 2021/22, scoring 20 fewer goals than in the previous campaign.