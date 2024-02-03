Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Victory, yet another one, moved Daniel Farke's men into second in the Championship table and though that may be short lived it just tells everyone that they're very much in the race for automatic promotion. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Archie Gray

ALL IN: A delighted Georginio Rutter salutes matchwinner Willy Gnonto following Leeds United's 1-0 victory against Bristol City at Ashton Gate. Picture by Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Right-back problem? What right-back problem? Connor Roberts is a good bit of business for Leeds and an important arrival, because they did need further depth and experience there. But Gray is playing very well and did so again at Bristol City. His use of the ball and the physicality he brought to his defensive duties once again belied his tender years. His form and Roberts' arrival gives Daniel Farke an excellent headache.

Willy Gnonto

A goal that was a long time coming and a pair of moments with the fans that he and they needed. The first half did not allow Gnonto to shine and he was heading for another of those performances without any real impact until his goal, which changed everything. He took it well and the celebrations showed how much he has been waiting and wishing for it. From then on his performance was a problem for Bristol City. He visibly grew. That bodes really well for Leeds, who already have some in-form attackers full of confidence.

Georginio Rutter

He made ball-carrying look incredibly easy. Beyond his performance, which was really enjoyable, his investment in the celebrations and his determination to see Gnonto get his appreciation showed that Rutter really is all in with Leeds United. If there is fun to be had, he'll be at the heart of it.

Bad day

Stephen Martin

The referee's positioning was perhaps at fault for his decision not to award a first-half penalty to Georginio Rutter, for a tackle that got the man and not the ball. There was another penalty shout that Leeds did not particularly pursue, which Martin might have looked a lot more closely at. In general terms it was not a performance that bred confidence.

Off-camera moments

Ed Wootten giving Illan Meslier a last minute pep talk as they came off after the warm-up. Meslier then had a cuddle with fellow French youth international Stefan Bajic. Mateo Joseph staying out after everyone else and pinging balls from near halfway to make kitman Paul's life a little easier. After a failed attempt at lofting one into the bag, Joseph sent a ball spiralling into the open bag and the pair celebrated.

Joe Williams with a shove on Bamford after the striker sent him sprawling, then having words and a little pushing match with Georginio Rutter off the ball.

Ampadu, Rodon and Gruev's big bear hug at full-time. Rodon then grabbing Gruev round the neck and shoving him in appreciation of the midfielder's performance. Farke putting his arm around Summerville for a quick word at the end.