Leeds United's unique double link to World Cup winning Argentina staff member and Bielsa-inspired manager
Video analyst Matías Manna was part of the backroom team which helped Argentina lift their third World Cup last Sunday
The 39-year-old was given his start in the world of professional football by none other than former Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, after displaying a passion for football tactics and analysis as an amateur blogger in his early 20s. Manna was hired as an analyst by the Chilean Football Federation during Bielsa’s stint as national team boss, spending four years with the Argentine.
Following a brief spell with Club Atletico San Martín de Tucumán in his homeland, Manna was once again hired in a video analyst capacity by Bielsa’s Chile successor, Jorge Sampaoli. A further stint in Argentinian domestic football followed, before reuniting with Sampaoli – widely regarded as a disciple of Bielsa’s – at Sevilla in LaLiga where he remained until the maverick head coach was headhunted by the Argentine FA.
Despite Sampaoli’s departure after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Manna was retained by incoming coach Lionel Scaloni and has been one of Argentina’s leading video analysts ever since. During his time representing his country, Manna and Scaloni have won the Copa America and World Cup, whilst going 36 matches unbeaten in all competitions – inarguably one of the greatest runs in the country’s footballing history.
Aside from his Bielsa-inspired start in the professional game, Manna’s Leeds link is two-fold. Current assistant at Elland Road René Marić took to social media to congratulate the analyst following Argentina’s victory, accompanying his post with a number of photographs of the pair.
"Congratulations to @matiasmanna, one of the brightest & kindest people I’ve ever had the privilegue to meet. After all these years, seeing you fulfill [sic] not just any, but the greatest of dreams, is inspiring. Learnt so much over their [sic] years thanks to you. Un gran abrazo, Campeón!” Marić said.
In addition, a 2021 interview with victorious Argentina coach Scaloni in La Nacion revealed he attempted to meet with Bielsa in order to take advice from the veteran Argentine and former Argentina boss.
"We have this pandemic time that makes everything more difficult,” Scaloni said.
"I wanted to go talk to Bielsa but I couldn't for the same reason.”
Marić is also understood to have met with Scaloni during his time as Borussia Monchengladbach assistant.
We were in Germany with the Borussia Monchengladbach coach, Marco Rose, who is now going to lead Dortmund,” Scaloni said last year.
"He played with a diamond in the 4-3-1-2, something that at one point we thought of using in the Copa América, and he said that he stopped doing it because he suffered on the sides, and went to a 3-3-1-3. He said that for South American soccer the diamond could work, but in Europe he used it in a team from Austria [FC Red Bull Salzburg] and it worked, but when he went to Germany he had to change. Those things enrich us.”