The 39-year-old was given his start in the world of professional football by none other than former Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, after displaying a passion for football tactics and analysis as an amateur blogger in his early 20s. Manna was hired as an analyst by the Chilean Football Federation during Bielsa’s stint as national team boss, spending four years with the Argentine.

Following a brief spell with Club Atletico San Martín de Tucumán in his homeland, Manna was once again hired in a video analyst capacity by Bielsa’s Chile successor, Jorge Sampaoli. A further stint in Argentinian domestic football followed, before reuniting with Sampaoli – widely regarded as a disciple of Bielsa’s – at Sevilla in LaLiga where he remained until the maverick head coach was headhunted by the Argentine FA.

Despite Sampaoli’s departure after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Manna was retained by incoming coach Lionel Scaloni and has been one of Argentina’s leading video analysts ever since. During his time representing his country, Manna and Scaloni have won the Copa America and World Cup, whilst going 36 matches unbeaten in all competitions – inarguably one of the greatest runs in the country’s footballing history.

Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni touches the World Cup trophy as the team receives their gold medals during the Qatar 2022 World Cup trophy ceremony after the football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. - Argentina won in the penalty shoot-out. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Aside from his Bielsa-inspired start in the professional game, Manna’s Leeds link is two-fold. Current assistant at Elland Road René Marić took to social media to congratulate the analyst following Argentina’s victory, accompanying his post with a number of photographs of the pair.

"Congratulations to @matiasmanna, one of the brightest & kindest people I’ve ever had the privilegue to meet. After all these years, seeing you fulfill [sic] not just any, but the greatest of dreams, is inspiring. Learnt so much over their [sic] years thanks to you. Un gran abrazo, Campeón!” Marić said.

In addition, a 2021 interview with victorious Argentina coach Scaloni in La Nacion revealed he attempted to meet with Bielsa in order to take advice from the veteran Argentine and former Argentina boss.

"We have this pandemic time that makes everything more difficult,” Scaloni said.

"I wanted to go talk to Bielsa but I couldn't for the same reason.”

Marić is also understood to have met with Scaloni during his time as Borussia Monchengladbach assistant.

We were in Germany with the Borussia Monchengladbach coach, Marco Rose, who is now going to lead Dortmund,” Scaloni said last year.