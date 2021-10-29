Leeds United's home ground Elland Road. Pic: Getty

The Whites host Arsenal under the lights in LS11 in Premier League 2 action with a large crowd expected at the club’s home ground.

The West Stand has sold out for the development game while tickets are being taken up quickly in the opposing East Stand.

Leeds have played all of their home games between the Thorp Arch training ground and the York City Community Stadium so far this term but will take to the Elland Road pitch for the first time in the 2021/22 campaign.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United are yet to win on their own turf this season but will be hoping a change of scene can bring new fortunes with all three of their wins coming on the road. Jackson’s side sit seventh in the top tier of the PL2 at the first time of asking following promotion while the visiting Gunners are third in the division after nine matches.

United will expect to have several of their academy stars available for the game after some of those made the step up into the senior ranks in recent weeks. Joe Gelhardt is the club’s top goalscorer in the league so far this term, finding the back of the net on six occasions.

Sam Greenwood has also netted four times in academy action whilst providing three assists.

The likes of Crysencio Summerville, Cody Drameh, Charlie Cresswell and Lewis Bate could all be called upon and Jackson says his outfit are relishing the opportunity to play at their home stadium.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Jackson told the YEP.

“It’s good for the players to play at Elland Road and I think there are going to be some fans there, so that is really good for us. It’s a fantastic venue and arena at York but to get to your home ground is a great opportunity for the lads to go and showcase how they can play and build on the point from Brighton.”