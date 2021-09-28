Leeds United academy boss Mark Jackson. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

The Whites fielded a strong squad for the trip over the Pennines with Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and captain Charlie Cresswell the only notable absentees.

It was Leeds who started the better of the two sides and settled into their rhythm, carving the Latics open on a number of occasions in the early exchanges.

Crysencio Summerville proved to be a nuisance with his pace as the hosts were pressed into errors at the back.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean McGurk twice failed to connect inside the box when he was left on his own as Liam McCarron and Amari Miller saw shots fly inches wide.

Kristoffer Klaesson was forced into one strong save in the opening period, Vani Da Silva seeing his header beaten away by the Norwegian stopper.

United, though, finally had their lead on the stroke of half-time thanks to more great play from Summerville, who left Kyle Jameson in his wake before being hacked down leaving referee Andrew Kitchen no option but to point to the spot.

The winger dusted himself off to lift the ball high into the net past Jayson Leutwiler and give Mark Jackson a half-time advantage.

Things got better after the break with Leeds continuing their strong form amid the introductions of Cody Drameh, Stuart McKinstry and Nohan Kenneh.

McGurk was the key as Leeds doubled the advantage - the former Wigan youngster drove into the box and saw his low ball turned home by Oldham captain Harrison McGahey.

Keith Curle's side were up against it though Zak Dearnley cut the lead in half 12 minutes from time against the run of play.

United produced an immediate response a little over sixty seconds later to ease any nerves with Max Dean seeing a deflected effort land in the back of the net.

It was the League Two outfit who had the final say in added time to give a slightly better look to the scoreline thanks to substitute Davis Keillor-Dunn.

Oldham Athletic: Leutwiler, McGahey, Dearnley, Fage, Jameson, Stobbs (Keillor-Dunn 45), Bowden, Da Silva, Bettache (Whelan 80), Couto (Diarra 45), Vaughan. Subs: Danielewicz, Bahamboula, Simms, Edwards.