Leeds United's trip to Portsmouth given Sky TV treatment as difficult new date and kick-off time revealed
Leeds’ latest fixture to be moved for TV is their trip to the south coast where they will now face John Mousinho’s Pompey outfit on Sunday, 9 March.
The match has been selected for live broadcast by ITV and Sky Sports and handed a 12pm kick-off slot, which presents a clear logistical problem for those hoping to travel down for the match.
Fans are faced with a gruelling four-and-a-half hour drive to Fratton Park, which will likely take longer on supporters’ buses, meaning those unable to find or afford accommodation in Portsmouth the night before will need to set off during the early hours of Sunday morning in order to make kick-off.
Last season, Sky Sports selected Leeds’ longest away trip of the season to Plymouth Argyle for one of their 12:30pm Saturday afternoon kick-off slots, posing travelling fans with a similar dilemma.
The Whites expect to be televised often during the Championship run-in, which could mean further amendments to fixture dates and kick-off times in order to align with broadcaster requests.