Leeds United's transfer hopes boosted as 'target' decision clears path for Elland Road switch
Leeds United were initially linked with a move for Bartlomiej Dragowski last week and the speculation continues
Leeds United's reported hopes of signing goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski have been boosted, it seems. The Whites have been linked with a move for Dragowski this month, with Il Secolo XIX claimed last week that both Leeds and Hull City were showing an interest in the Spezia stopper.
However, since the original report emerged, Leeds' competition for the Pole could be dwindling away. Hull have made no secret of their desire to sign Fortuna Sittard keeper Ivor Pandur this month, with coach Liam Rosenior confirming those intentions, while Dragowski has reportedly now turned down a move to a Serie B club.
According to La Nazione, Cremonese have made a move to sign the Poland international, but Dragowski has rejected the chance to join the promotion chasers. The report mentions Leeds' interest, and it may well be the case that United have a clear run at the 26-year-old, should reports of their interest be correct.
United are well stocked between the sticks at present, with Illan Meslier, Karl Darlow and Kristoffer Klaesson providing depth in the goalkeeper position. But, the links arrive after Darlow was ruled out for an undefined period of time with a dislocated thumb.
Dragowski started the season as Spezia's number one, starting 13 of the club's first 14 games following their relegation from Serie A. However, he has fallen down the pecking order in recent weeks, with his last outing coming against Sampdoria in November.
The 26-year-old, who has won two caps for Poland, started his career with Jagiellonia Bialystok, before earning a move to Fiorentina in 2016. He made 86 appearances for the Tuscan outfit before moving on to Spezia at the start of last season, where he played alongside current Leeds midfielder Ethan Ampadu. Unfortunately for the goalkeeper his first season with the Italian club ended in relegation to the second tier.