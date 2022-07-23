Leeds United's tour loudmouth, comedian, villain and unseen moments Down Under

The Whites picked up a win over Brisbane Roar on the Gold Coast, lost to Aston Villa in Brisbane and drew with Crystal Palace in Perth.

Jesse Marsch and his men met dignitaries, locals, koalas and hundreds, if not thousands of fans while Down Under.

Here are the YEP tour awards and some highlights of a memorable fortnight in Oz.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Player of the Tour

Robin Koch was solid throughout and Joe Gelhardt showed how dangerous he is and how hard he's going to push for minutes this season but for consistency and first impressions you cannot look past Rasmus Kristensen.

The Danish international is a big character and a big presence on the right hand side. His aerial prowess was useful in both halves of the pitch and he bombed up and down throughout the games. He looked sharp in training too and fully bedded in with the rest of the squad.Thunder Down Under

Leeds had a number of very vocal players in the travelling party but Tyler Adams rarely seems to take a breath when he's on the pitch, with what at times feels like a near-constant stream of consciousness.

PLAYER OF THE TOUR: Leeds United's new Danish international right-back Rasmus Kristensen, pictured meeting fans after the victory against Brisbane Roar. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

The midfielder considers himself a leader, he's one of the most outgoing personalities in a lively bunch and talks a good game.

Magic moment

Step forward Illan Meslier with not one, not two, but three magical saves against Aston Villa.

The penalty stop and the rebound he also kept out from Philippe Coutinho were special but the save from a clean-through Ollie Watkins was world class. A reminder of just how good Leeds' 22-year-old goalkeeper really is.

Tour Villain

Jordan Ayew is a man who yearns for confrontation and found it against Leeds on a number of occasions, putting himself in contention for this award.

John McGinn staked a real claim with that tackle on Archie Gray. There was no red card but it fully deserved the yellow and a deluge of 'Well done, he's 13' Michael Owen memes. Thankfully for all concerned, Gray was absolutely fine and could have played against Palace. To his credit, McGinn sought out the Leeds midfielder's number and made contact after the game to enquire after his welfare.

A surprise outsider for the award was ex-Villa keeper and nice guy Mark Bosnich who led the Leeds press pack on a wild goose chase looking for the Suncorp Stadium press box. Everyone involved knew it wasn't a left turn out of the lifts but no one had the heart to say so.Comedian of the Tour

The player Q and As featured some amusing moments as players gamely answered the good, bad and ugly of supporter questions. Mateusz Klich in particular refused to sugar coat his answers or suffer fools lightly.

An event at the Pig N Whistle Riverside in Brisbane allowed Tony Dorigo to reunite with an Under 12s team-mate who brought along photos of the pair as youngsters. 'God I was a good looking child,' mused Dorigo into the mic. 'What happened?' came a response from the audience.

The same venue hosted a player meet and greet that featured a truly bizarre tattoo of Illan Meslier kissing Daniel James on the top of his head, prompting the duo to reenact their Brentford dressing room scene.

That event got off to a flier when Liam Cooper generously offered to help Daniel James up onto his admittedly tall seat on the stage. Cooper's tour was a frustrating one with no minutes played and most of his time spent rehabbing in the gym, but if it grated on him he didn't let it show.Unseen moments