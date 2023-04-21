News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Madness announce UK tour including Leeds First Direct Arena show
1 hour ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
2 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
3 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
6 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
8 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits

Leeds United’s top three reported earners and how salaries compare vs Chelsea, Man Utd and rivals - gallery

A look at the top earners at each of the Premier League clubs, including Leeds United.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 21st Apr 2023, 17:18 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 20:30 BST

Leeds United now have a number of big earners on their books, but who is paid the best?

The Whites have strengthened their squad significantly over the last year or so, albeit they have also seen the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha. These days, most clubs are not able to buy top quality players without promising big wages, and that’s proven in Leeds’ case, with two of their biggest earners being recent signings.

With that in mind, and with the help of the Daily Mail, we have taken a look at the top earners at each of the Premier League clubs, including Leeds.

Take a look below at the estimations according to the DailyMail.

Gabriel Jesus £270,000-per-week; 2. Thomas Partey £220,000-per-week; 3. Oleksandr Zinchenko £200,000-per-week

1. Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus £270,000-per-week; 2. Thomas Partey £220,000-per-week; 3. Oleksandr Zinchenko £200,000-per-week

Photo Sales
1. Philippe Coutinho £120,000-per-week; 2. Emiliano Martinez £100,000-per-week; 3. Tyrone Mings £95,000-per-week

2. Aston Villa

1. Philippe Coutinho £120,000-per-week; 2. Emiliano Martinez £100,000-per-week; 3. Tyrone Mings £95,000-per-week

Photo Sales
1. Jefferson Lerma £55,000-per-week; 2= Neto £50,000-per-week; 2= Dominic Solanke £50,000-per-week

3. Bournemouth

1. Jefferson Lerma £55,000-per-week; 2= Neto £50,000-per-week; 2= Dominic Solanke £50,000-per-week

Photo Sales
1. Ben Mee £50,000-per-week; 1= Mathias Jensen £50,000-per-week; 1= Bryan Mbeumo £50,000-per-week

4. Brentford

1. Ben Mee £50,000-per-week; 1= Mathias Jensen £50,000-per-week; 1= Bryan Mbeumo £50,000-per-week

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:RaphinhaPremier LeagueKalvin Phillips