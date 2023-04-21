Leeds United’s top three reported earners and how salaries compare vs Chelsea, Man Utd and rivals - gallery
A look at the top earners at each of the Premier League clubs, including Leeds United.
Leeds United now have a number of big earners on their books, but who is paid the best?
The Whites have strengthened their squad significantly over the last year or so, albeit they have also seen the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha. These days, most clubs are not able to buy top quality players without promising big wages, and that’s proven in Leeds’ case, with two of their biggest earners being recent signings.
With that in mind, and with the help of the Daily Mail, we have taken a look at the top earners at each of the Premier League clubs, including Leeds.
Take a look below at the estimations according to the DailyMail.