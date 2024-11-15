Leeds United's Third Round cup opponent revealed as Championship opponent after runners-up achievement
The Whites' youngsters made it all the way to the Youth Cup Final last season where they were beaten by current holders Manchester City after an impressive run throughout the previous rounds.
This season, Leeds have been drawn against Portsmouth's U18s at the Third Round stage, which is where Championship and Premier League clubs enter the competition.
Eligible players in this season's cup must have been born on or after 1 September, 2006, while replays have been scrapped in favour of extra-time and penalties which will decide ties that end as a draw after 90 minutes.
Leeds will travel to Portsmouth for the fixture, with Pompey afforded a home draw.
