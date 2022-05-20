Leeds United's survival bid given £5m boost as Whites' unlikely ally can exact final day revenge

Leeds United will succumb to relegation back to the Championship on Sunday if Burnley match or better the Whites' result at Brentford.

United take on the Bees in west London, while Burnley host Newcastle United at Turf Moor on the final day.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FATE: Jesse Marsch's side will rely on a Newcastle favour this weekend to stay up (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

The Clarets secured a point against Aston Villa on Thursday night, meaning they leapfrogged Leeds into 17th place and out of the relegation zone prior to the last round of fixtures.

Interim boss Mike Jackson's side will come up against former Burnley coach Eddie Howe and ex-Clarets striker Chris Wood in what will be a straight shoot-out against Leeds for Premier League survival, albeit separated by 250 miles.

Howe's Turf Moor stint was short-lived, lasting just under two years before returning to AFC Bournemouth who he guided to the Premier League for the first time in the club's history.

Jesse Marsch's side will also face a familiar face in their relegation decider, with defender Pontus Jansson expected to turn out for Brentford.

The Whites' fate rests with Newcastle to an extent; should Howe's men defeat Burnley, Leeds will require a draw or better from their fixture at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Failing to glean anything from the match will result in relegation, regardless of Burnley's outcome.

The Magpies currently sit 12th in the Premier League table, but could secure a top half finish with victory over Jackson's team.

In finishing 10th, Newcastle would be in line to receive an additional £5 million in Premier League prize money.

Each position in the table corresponds to approximately £2.5 million, all of which will help the North East club strengthen their squad further this summer, which they have made no secret they intend to do.

Additionally, finishing in the top half of the Premier League having failed to win in their opening 14 matches of this season would represent quite the achievement for Howe and his team, and based on recent performances against the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle have not exactly taken their foot off the proverbial gas.