Leeds United's stunning Championship away following compared to Sheffield United, Sunderland & rivals - gallery

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2024, 14:00 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2024, 15:00 BST

Leeds United are well backed at Elland Road and up and down the country

Leeds United’s atmosphere is up there with the most famous in British football but that vocal support carries far beyond Yorkshire. An Elland Road ticket can be hard to come by these days with thousands keen to support their side on home soil at every opportunity.

It is not just the Elland Road games that can prove difficult to attend, following Leeds away from home up and down the country could turn into an expensive hobby. However, there are thousands who make the journeys every season to back their team. Daniel Farke’s side are aiming for promotion to the Premier League this campaign and can count on sold-out away support when on their travels.

From the latest figures provided by Football Fan Banter, and The 72, our sister title the Portsmouth News has tallied up every away following of each club this season, and worked out their averages. See how Leeds compare to their rivals below...

Average away attendance: 902. Largest away following: 1,787

1. 24. Swansea City

Average away attendance: 902. Largest away following: 1,787 | Getty Images

Average away attendance: 980. Largest away following: 1,760

2. 23. Millwall

Average away attendance: 980. Largest away following: 1,760 | Getty Images

Average away attendance: 1,132. Largest away following: 2,900

3. 22. Hull City

Average away attendance: 1,132. Largest away following: 2,900 | Getty Images

Average away attendance: 1,168. Largest away following: 2,271

4. 21. Preston North End

Average away attendance: 1,168. Largest away following: 2,271 | Getty Images

Average away attendance: 1,275. Largest away following: 1,776

5. 20. Watford

Average away attendance: 1,275. Largest away following: 1,776 | Getty Images

Average away attendance: 1,375. Largest away following: 2,362

6. 19. QPR

Average away attendance: 1,375. Largest away following: 2,362 | Getty Images

