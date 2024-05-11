Leeds United's Stuart Dallas issues positive message ahead of Whites play-offs bid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stuart Dallas gave an interview at the NW200 bike race.

Leeds United’s Stuart Dallas has issued a positive message ahead of the club’s bid for Championship promotion through the play-offs.

Daniel Farke’s Whites will face Norwich City in the play-offs semi-finals in which Marcelo Bielsa’s team were dumped out by Derby County in May 2019. Dallas was one of few remaining members of the Leeds squad but must now offer support in a different way having been unable to recover from a femoral fracture.

The injury ultimately led to Dallas announcing that he would retire but the 33-year-old provided an upbeat message as he spectated at the weekend’s NW200 motorbike race.

"I'm alright,” asked how he was getting on by the BBC.