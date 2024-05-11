Leeds United's Stuart Dallas issues positive message ahead of Whites play-offs bid
Leeds United’s Stuart Dallas has issued a positive message ahead of the club’s bid for Championship promotion through the play-offs.
Daniel Farke’s Whites will face Norwich City in the play-offs semi-finals in which Marcelo Bielsa’s team were dumped out by Derby County in May 2019. Dallas was one of few remaining members of the Leeds squad but must now offer support in a different way having been unable to recover from a femoral fracture.
The injury ultimately led to Dallas announcing that he would retire but the 33-year-old provided an upbeat message as he spectated at the weekend’s NW200 motorbike race.
"I'm alright,” asked how he was getting on by the BBC.
"For me in my mind it was the right decision. I did everything I could to try and get back. Unfortunately it just wasn't enough and I am happy enough with that. It gives me an opportunity now to be able to come to spectacles like this."
