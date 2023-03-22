The division launched its Fan Engagement Standard [FES] on Wednesday, outlining the standards expected of its member clubs with regards to 'meaningful engagement' with supporters.

Unanimously approved by the Premier League clubs in November 22, the plan lists five themes seen as integral to a long-term commitment to fan engagement - namely leadership and culture, listening, collaborating and participating, sharing, and learning and improving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Premier League statement said: "Each theme is linked to a series of core commitments and activities. Collectively these form a baseline for club engagement that sets minimum standards, with defined methods of consulting, reporting and review, each designed to promote transparency and continuous improvement."

What the five themes entail can be found by clicking HERE.

Leeds, as one of those to already have met one of the key objectives and established a Fan Advisory Board, have welcomed the launch. The Leeds United Supporter Advisory Board [SAB] was revamped in October 2021 to appoint 11 supporters who represent the wider fanbase and supporter networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club spokesperson said: "Our SAB is one of the only groups in the Premier League to meet once a month to discuss various topics, with an agenda set ahead of each meeting and minutes taken to ensure everyone in attendance is in agreement over everything that is spoken about during each meeting.

"The club and SAB members are currently finalising a governance document that will outline the core components of the SAB which will include but is not limited to details around meeting frequency, publication of minutes, confidentiality, and a code of conduct."

FAN ENGAGEMENT - Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear is the board-level nominee who will oversee the club's involvement in the Premier League Fan Engagement Standard initiative. Pic: Getty

Leeds have also recently launched a Disabled Supporter Advisory Board with its first ever meeting taking place this month. The group will meet once a quarter to discuss Elland Road accessibility and the fan experience of disabled supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites, who say they are now exploring how they can better communicate with the younger element of the fanbase, have been tasked by the FES to nominate a board-level official to oversee fan engagement and CEO Angus Kinnear has taken on the role.

A statement said: "Angus is fully committed to continuous improvement around engaging with fans and welcomes the introduction of the FES and everything it stands for."

Prior to next season Leeds aim to publish its own Fan Engagement Plan to outline their key aims for fan activities and engagement throughout the following campaign.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters added: "It is vital we ensure the voices of supporters are not only heard in the stands, but also when it comes to having a say on key issues relating to their clubs. The Standard puts structures in place to establish consistency across the League and improve transparency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad