Leeds United have amassed 15 points from their first 14 games of the season – but how does that compare to the club’s other 14 Premier League campaigns and what are the Whites on course for at current progress?

Leeds are in their third consecutive season back in the country’s top division having ended a 16-year absence from the promised land through promotion as 2019-20 Championship champions under Marcelo Bielsa. Bielsa’s Whites then stormed to a ninth-placed finish in their first season back in the top flight in 2020-21 but the Elland Road outfit only avoided relegation on the final day of last season as part of a campaign which saw Bielsa sacked and replaced by Jesse Marsch. Leeds are currently 15th in the table but with a game in hand.

But how does United’s start to the current Premier League campaign compare to their hauls at this stage of the season after 14 games in all 14 of the club’s previous seasons in the Premier League, of which defending champions Leeds were founding members upon its creation for the 1992-93 campaign. Twelve years later, relegation then followed in 2004 after ups and downs in the top tier including the highs of fighting it out at the top of the tree at the turn of the Millennium.

Here, through some memorable photos, we take a look back at where Leeds were at the corresponding stage of all 14 of their previous Premier League seasons plus the projected finish for this campaign based on the current rate of points return and where that tally would have left them in the previous season.

1. 1992-93 (first ever Premier League - 22 teams) Points: 18 (12th after 14 games). Points per game: 1.29. Seasonal points total: 51 (dropped to 1.21 points per game). Finishing Position: 17th. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. 1993-94 (22 team Premier League) Points: 25 (fourth after 14 games). Points per game: 1.79. Seasonal points total: 70 (dropped to 1.67 points per game). Finishing Position: 5th. Photo: Ben Radford Photo Sales

3. 1994-95 (22 team Premier League) Points: 24 (sixth after 14 games). Points per game: 1.71. Seasonal points total: 73 (improved to 1.74 points per game). Finishing Position: 5th. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. 1995-96 (20 teams from this season onwards) Points: 24 (ninth after 14 games). Points per game: 1.71. Seasonal points total: 43 (dropped to 1.13 points per game). Finishing Position: 13th. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales