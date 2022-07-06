After 16 years way from the Premier League, Leeds United returned to the top table of English football at the beginning of the 2020/21 season.
Since then, things have been anything but dull.
An electrifying first campaign under Marcelo Bielsa was followed by a tense relegation battle under his eventual successor Jesse Marsch, with the Whites only just avoiding relegation on the final day of last term.
But after such a mixed bag of fortunes, where do Leeds rank over the two seasons as a whole?
We’ve taken a look at both the 2020/21 and 2021/22 campaigns to come up with an overall table including all 23 sides who have featured in the top flight during that time.
Check out the findings below...