Leeds United have made quite the impact since their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

After 16 years way from the Premier League, Leeds United returned to the top table of English football at the beginning of the 2020/21 season.

Since then, things have been anything but dull.

An electrifying first campaign under Marcelo Bielsa was followed by a tense relegation battle under his eventual successor Jesse Marsch, with the Whites only just avoiding relegation on the final day of last term.

But after such a mixed bag of fortunes, where do Leeds rank over the two seasons as a whole?

We’ve taken a look at both the 2020/21 and 2021/22 campaigns to come up with an overall table including all 23 sides who have featured in the top flight during that time.

Check out the findings below...

1. 1st: Manchester City GP: 76. GD: +124. Pts: 179.

2. 2nd: Liverpool GP: 76. GD: +94. Pts: 161.

3. 3rd: Chelsea GP: 76. GD: +65. Pts: 141.

4. 4th: Tottenham Hotspur GP: 76. GD: +52. Pts: 133.