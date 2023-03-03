A look at how Leeds Uniteds’ squad market value compares to their Premier League rivals.

Leeds United continue to battle the drop this season after narrowly avoiding relegation last term, but how does their squad value compare to their rivals?

The Whites were looking to kick on this season, but they haven’t managed it, again finding themselves fighting relegation, and once again changing managers, with Javi Gracia replacing Jesse Marsch. The sale of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha in the summer won’t have helped, but Leeds have also made a number of big signings over the last year or so.

With that in mind, we have checked in on Leeds’ squad market value with the help of Transfermarkt, comparing it to the values of rival Premier League squad. Join us below as we count down from highest value to lowest.

1 . Manchester City Value - £928.4m Photo Sales

2 . Chelsea Value - £910.7m Photo Sales

3 . Liverpool Value - £823.4m Photo Sales

4 . Arsenal Value - £710.2m Photo Sales