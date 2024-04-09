Leeds United's run-in compared to Ipswich Town and Leicester City after double slip-up at Championship summit

A look at how the Championship’s automatic promotion hopefuls Leeds United, Leicester City and Ipswich Town’s fixtures compare as games and points slip away.
Jamie Kemble
Published 9th Apr 2024, 22:30 BST
Leeds United failed to take full advantage of Leicester City’s slip-up on Tuesday night, giving Ipswich Town the opportunity to take the upper-hand in the automatic promotion race. Leicester were stunned by strugglers Millwall in London, handing the Whites a big opportunity to move above them, but Daniel Farke’s men had troubles of their own and were unable to break down defensively organised Sunderland side at Elland Road.

All that means Ipswich can go top and two points clear with a win on Wednesday night and, as things stand, Leeds are second, goal difference ahead of the Tractor Boys and one point behind Leicester, but the Foxes have a game in-hand over Leeds, meaning they still have their fate in their own hands as far as second place goes despite their surprise defeat.

Here we take a look at the fixtures remaining to see which team may have an advantage when it comes to their run-in. We’ve left Southampton out for now, given they need a lot to go their way in a short space of time to stand a chance. Take a look below. Predicted points totals come from FootballWebPages.

Leicester City's remaining fixtures

Plymouth (A), West Brom (H), Southampton (H), Preston (A), Blackburn (H).

Average position of opponents: 11

Predicted points return: 15 (Predicted final total - 103)

Leicester will expect to see off Plymouth, but games against West Brom, Southampton and Preston will all be tricky ahead of a very winnable game at home to Blackburn on the final day of the season. The Foxes certainly don’t have it easy, particularly between their next and last games of the season, and it’s no secret that they’ve been in sub-par form since the turn of the year. They are going to need to learn to hold their nerve amid some nervous performances over recent times.

Leeds United's remaining fixtures

Blackburn (H), Middlesbrough (A), QPR (A), Southampton (H).

Average position of opponents: 11.75

Predicted points return: 12 (Predicted final total - 99)

Leeds should be confident of seeing off Blackburn at home, but the remaining fixtures are much more tricky. Boro won’t be an easy nut to crack away from home, while QPR may still be fighting for safety and Southampton have proved themselves to be a strong outfit despite dropping out of the automatic promotion race.

The Whites likely need to win three of these four games as a minimum and that would be an impressive feat, but it’s what automatic promotion-worthy teams do.

Ipswich Town's remaining fixtures

Watford (H), Middlesbrough (H), Coventry (A), Hull (A), Huddersfield (H).

Average position of opponents: 12.2

Predicted points return: 9 (Predicted final total - 96)

Ipswich already know what they need from Wednesday night’s clash with Watford and that could be a help or a hindrance. They then face Boro, and they have been strong at home, but away games against playoff-chasing sides in Coventry and Hull will surely prove very tricky. They then welcome a Huddersfield side who may be playing for their Championship lives on the final day of the season, but the Tractor Boys clearly hold a big advantage, being favourites and playing at home.

