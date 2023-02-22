Javi Gracia, named on Tuesday as the Whites' new manager pending a work permit, went public with his sadness over the sale of Rodrigo and others by Valencia in his first summer at Mestalla Stadium.

The Spaniard was appointed on July 27 2020 and Rodrigo joined Leeds on August 29 in what was then a club-record £27m deal. The forward was one of a number of key, experienced players whose departures left Valencia ‘weakened’ in Gracia’s words.

Rodrigo has revealed that his first impression of the new Leeds boss in their brief time together was a good one.

"For a short period of time before I came here in Valencia, the year that I came here was the year that he arrived there, it was a good experience for me with him and his staff," he told Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton.

"A really good coach, really professional people from football. I think he will help us a lot, that's what we expect and we are looking forward to this new new time with him and hope we can finish the season in the best way possible."

Although in the immediate wake of Jesse Marsch's sacking Leeds were thwarted in their attempts to bring in initial targets Andoni Iraola of Rayo Vallecano, Feyenoord's Arne Slot and out-of-work Marcelo Gallardo, Gracia does have on his CV something they cannot yet boast.

Rodrigo believes the new manager's 18 month spell with Watford, in which he guided them to a pair of midtable finishes and an FA Cup final, is key, particularly at such a crucial point in the season.

BRIEF SPELL - Rodrigo was at Valencia for the first month of Javi Gracia's nine-month spell in charge at the Mestalla Stadium, before a £27m move to Leeds United. Pic: Getty

"He did a really good job in Watford," said Rodrigo.

"I think it's a very important point that he already has experience in the Premier League. We all know that. Of course it's always football but it's a different type of football. And the level of the league is really high. So I think especially in this moment that he's arriving at this part of the season I think it's really important that he already has experience in the league."

Gracia arrives at Elland Road with Leeds second bottom, ahead of a home game against 20th-placed Southampton. After that the head coach will have 14 games remaining in which to stave off the threat of relegation.

Rodrigo says the 2022/23 campaign will be defined from this point forward.

"We always try to do our best," he said.

