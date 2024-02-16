The Terriers made the surprise decision to move on from Neil Warnock - who saved them from relegation last season - purely because former Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore was made available to them. But that particular experiment did not work out, with Moore overseeing a disastrous run, leaving Huddersfield on the edge of the relegation zone after just four wins in 23 league games.

Speaking in a statement, Huddersfield owner and chairman Kevin Nagle said: "I’m very excited about André’s appointment. At the start of this process, we were very clear on what we expect our Head Coach to deliver. Atop that list was the creation of a winning culture, where there is no fear over taking bold options to try and get all three points in every game – before match day or during the game. We also want to deliver a type of football that will excite our supporters, who love a high-tempo, front-foot, all-action style. “We believe André is the ideal candidate to deliver this. His credentials as a winner are there for all to see and, upon speaking to him, I was very impressed with his depth of knowledge. I’m excited to see the impact he has on our talented squad. I must also take this opportunity to thank Jon Worthington, Kevin Russell, Michael Tonge and Neil Bennett for their outstanding work as our interim management team. They are true professionals and have made themselves and everyone connected with the club proud.”