Leeds United fans were treated to a dominant home performance on Saturday afternoon as the Whites clinched a 3-0 victory over Watford at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s side could have went into the half-time interval with a healthy lead but were denied by some impressive goalkeeping. However, second-half goals from Joel Piroe, Sam Byram and Jaidon Anthony moved Leeds up into fifth as they kept a clean sheet for the fourth game running.

Farke also treated the home crowd with a fine piece of skill late in the game as he produced an immense touch to stop the ball dead after it had been kicked out of play. Following another big Elland Road crowd on Saturday, here’s how Leeds’ average home attendance compares to their Championship rivals.

Rotherham United Average attendance: 11,087

Blackburn Rovers Average attendance: 15,677

Plymouth Argyle Average attendance: 16,302