Leeds United’s remarkable Championship attendances compared to Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton & Leicester City

Leeds United claimed their first Championship win at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 24th Sep 2023, 10:14 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 10:18 BST

Leeds United fans were treated to a dominant home performance on Saturday afternoon as the Whites clinched a 3-0 victory over Watford at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s side could have went into the half-time interval with a healthy lead but were denied by some impressive goalkeeping. However, second-half goals from Joel Piroe, Sam Byram and Jaidon Anthony moved Leeds up into fifth as they kept a clean sheet for the fourth game running.

Farke also treated the home crowd with a fine piece of skill late in the game as he produced an immense touch to stop the ball dead after it had been kicked out of play. Following another big Elland Road crowd on Saturday, here’s how Leeds’ average home attendance compares to their Championship rivals.

Average attendance: 11,087

1. Rotherham United

Average attendance: 11,087

Average attendance: 15,677

2. Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance: 15,677

Average attendance: 16,302

3. Plymouth Argyle

Average attendance: 16,302

Average attendance: 16,587

4. Queens Park Rangers

Average attendance: 16,587

