Leeds United have rivalled Emmerdale for melodrama this summer and the transfer window could yet throw up a twist or two.

Getting Ilia Gruev signed, sealed and delivered was part of a one-two punch that aimed to knock out one of the remaining concerns about his squad and its depth. Gruev is to be followed through the door at Elland Road by Glen Kamara in order to complete a central midfield foursome that should be more than capable of doing the job for Farke on a weekly basis.

Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray are the men in situ, or rather the man and the boy, and are there to be shot at by new faces but after an impressive start to the campaign won't give up their places without a fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Getting business done swiftly and without a fuss, as was the case with Gruev, is the ideal scenario for any club yet for Leeds, who lost a signing to a Premier League club at the medical stage and waved another off after face-to-face talks, it is a tonic - especially in the latter stages of the window when things can go a little crazy.

After all the expected departures, the reluctant, tear-filled goodbyes, the unexpected heel-turns and the will-they-won't-they suspense brought by certain individuals, Leeds would love nothing more than to get their final bits of business wrapped up and finish the window in a relaxed manner. Their recruitment so far has a solid, sensible and in one or two cases spectacular look to it. Tie up the loose ends and enjoy a nice quiet Friday?

Quiet is never a word in danger of being worn out at Leeds United.

The additions of Gruev and Kamara were made top priority this week because that was where Farke most wanted to strengthen. Beyond that the clamour for a left-back is only going to be quelled on the pitch by a combination of Junior Firpo, Sam Byram and Jamie Shackleton. You can never rule anything out until the deadline passes, or sometimes even an hour or so later as Willy Gnonto's signing proved, but a left-back wasn't on the agenda as the window moved into its final 24 hours. Even if everything is always subject to change all the time, it feels as though only an extraordinary too-good-to-miss opportunity would bring a left-sided full-back to Elland Road at this stage. Leeds must then hope that injuries do not enter stage right to steal the scene again in that position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been talk of a 10 during the window and Farke spoke of the need for more goals and creativity, so perhaps he will go on to explain why a more forward-focused midfielder was not also prioritised in the final week of the window. Kamara, though he can roam forward, is not especially a goals or assists man. It could be that the signing of Joel Piroe, who can feature at 10 as well as in the striker role, has eased Farke's concern.

STILL UNCERTAIN - Luis Sinisterra's Leeds United future was the subject of speculation after contractual issues arose around his relegation exit clause. Pic: Getty

Leeds, plainly, have plenty of goals in wide areas through Gnonto, Daniel James, Luis Sinisterra and Crysencio Summerville - another who might do a job at 10. Georginio Rutter flickered to life against Ipswich and showed some beautiful link-up touches at Salford City.

The picture at the top end of the pitch was just about perfect at Portman Road and it were to remain the same come Saturday then Sheffield Wednesday fans would not be alone in fearing the worst from a trip to Elland Road. Alas, things may yet change, because there is no sense from the club that Sinisterra's future is certain. No one can yet say that he will still be in the line-up when the window closes and given the contractual issue that arose the week that his exit clause expired, there has evidently been some reticence on the player's part to stay and play in the Championship. Farke sounded confident last week that Sinisterra would remain in his plans, albeit without being able to guarantee it. As was the case with Tyler Adams, the player’s position in all of this will have a big say in the script.

If Sinisterra is to somehow bid a dramatic goodbye, be it temporary or permanent, just before the window's credits roll, then Leeds are expected to be ready to act in order to introduce a new character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The usual transfer caveat applies but Sinisterra appears to be the only major bit of outgoing business still possible. Cody Drameh will surely go. Darko Gyabi might also, on loan. Leo Hjelde and Lewis Bate could too. The supporting cast, or extras depending on how you see them, will thin out just a little.