Everton have become the second Premier League club to be referred to an independent Commission over alleged Financial Fair Play breaches after Manchester City were cited earlier this season.

The Premier League's statement in full reads: "In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred an alleged breach of the League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules by Everton Football Club to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4. The assessment period for which it is alleged that the Club is in breach is the period ending Season 2021/22.

"Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The members of the Commission will be appointed by the independent Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel, in accordance with Premier League Rules W.19, W.20 and W.26.

"The proceedings before the Commission will, in accordance with Premier League Rule W.82, be confidential and heard in private. Under Premier League Rule W.82.2, the Commission’s final award will be published on the Premier League’s website. The League will be making no further comment until that time."

Sean Dyche’s side could be punished if found guilty, including a possible points deduction, transfer embargoes, reduced playing squads, substantial fines and in the most severe cases, expulsion from the league.

Everton are currently level on 26 points with Leeds, although the Toffees have played a game more and sit one place below in the table due to an inferior goal difference. Both clubs are just two points above the relegation zone.

Last May, relegation-threatened Leeds and Burnley submitted a joint letter to the Premier League threatening to bring legal action for substantial damages against the league and Everton after the club reported combined losses of £371.8 million over a three-year period. Following Leeds’ survival on the final day of the 2021/22 season, the club opted not to pursue their claim.