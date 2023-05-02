Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United’s relegation rivals Everton hit by serious injury blow to key figure for run-in

Leeds United’s relegation rivals Everton have been hit by a serious injury blow to a key figure with just four games left of the Premier League run-in.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:24 BST- 1 min read

Toffees captain Seamus Coleman made his 20th league start of the season when lining up in Monday night’s huge clash at home to Leicester City but the right-back injured his knee in the early stages of the second half after falling awkwardly in a challenge with Boubakary Soumare. The 34-year-old had to be stretchered off and boss Sean Dyche admitted the injury could be “serious” as Everton now wait for a more detailed assessment.

“No news yet,” said Dyche of Coleman, as quoted by evertonfc.com. “It doesn’t look too good but we’ll wait and see. Obviously we hope it’s not too serious but we think it looks that way. He’s been terrific since I’ve been here and I’m sure before that. He’s bound to be a player that we miss with his all-round demeanour and understanding of the cause for Everton.”

Monday night’s contest ended in a 2-2 draw which left Everton one point behind third-bottom Nottingham Forest, fourth-bottom Leeds and fifth-bottom Leicester – all of whom have 31 points.

INJURY BLOW: For Everton and boss Sean Dyche, above, pictured during Monday night's 2-2 draw against Leicester City at the King Power. Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images.INJURY BLOW: For Everton and boss Sean Dyche, above, pictured during Monday night's 2-2 draw against Leicester City at the King Power. Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images.
