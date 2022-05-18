Leeds United's relegation rivals Everton dealt double injury blow leaving half dozen out

Colombian international centre-back Yerry Mina has missed Everton's last two games with a calf injury picked up in the 2-1 win at Leicester City and the 27-year-old will play no part against Palace.

Everton's former Leeds midfielder Fabian Delph will also miss out having recently suffered a small muscular injury that kept him out of Sunday's 3-2 loss at home to Brentford.

Toffees duo Jarrad Branthwaite and Salomon Rondon were both sent off in the defeat against the Bees and both players are now suspended for the visit of Palace.

SIX PLAYERS OUT: For Everton boss Frank Lampard, above, who is, however, able to welcome a trio of men back. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

Nathan Patterson (ankle) and Andros Townsend (ACL) remain longer-term absentees but Lampard is now able to welcome back Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane and Donny van de Beek.

Godfrey has recovered from a quadriceps problem whilst Van de Beek is back available after a groin issue.