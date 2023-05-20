Leeds United's relegation rivals dealt huge new double injury blow with pair forced off
One of Leeds United’s main relegation rivals have been dealt a huge fresh double injury blow as part of a nightmare half in the club’s bid to beat the drop.
Everton began the weekend fourth-bottom, one point ahead of third-bottom Leeds but the Toffees saw both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson forced off injured in the first half of Saturday afternoon’s clash at Wolves.
Patterson was the first to be forced off in the 29th minute and Calvert-Lewin then followed him down the tunnel in first half stoppage time after becoming injured. Everton bossed the opening exchanges but entered the half-time break 1-0 down to a Hwang Hee-Chan strike.