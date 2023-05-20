Everton began the weekend fourth-bottom, one point ahead of third-bottom Leeds but the Toffees saw both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson forced off injured in the first half of Saturday afternoon’s clash at Wolves .

Patterson was the first to be forced off in the 29th minute and Calvert-Lewin then followed him down the tunnel in first half stoppage time after becoming injured. Everton bossed the opening exchanges but entered the half-time break 1-0 down to a Hwang Hee-Chan strike.