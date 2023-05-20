Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United's relegation rivals dealt huge new double injury blow with pair forced off

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 20th May 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

Everton began the weekend fourth-bottom, one point ahead of third-bottom Leeds but the Toffees saw both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson forced off injured in the first half of Saturday afternoon’s clash at Wolves.

Patterson was the first to be forced off in the 29th minute and Calvert-Lewin then followed him down the tunnel in first half stoppage time after becoming injured. Everton bossed the opening exchanges but entered the half-time break 1-0 down to a Hwang Hee-Chan strike.

DOUBLE BLOW: For Everton and boss Sean Dyche. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.DOUBLE BLOW: For Everton and boss Sean Dyche. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.
