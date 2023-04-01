News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United's relegation rivals dealt hammer blow with star in tears ahead of Elland Road trip

One of Leeds United's relegation rivals have been dealt a hammer blow with their star man injured ahead of next weekend’s trip to Elland Road.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 1st Apr 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read

Crystal Palace talisman striker Wilfried Zaha was named captain by new Eagles boss Roy Hodgson for Saturday’s Premier League hosting of Leicester City but the striker was forced off injured at the end of the first half.

Zaha went down holding his right groin and immediately looked in pain. The forward was unable to continue and left the pitch in tears as he slowly made his way to the dugout in being replaced by Jordan Ayew in the first minute of added time.

Palace take on Leeds at Elland Road next Sunday afternoon.

HAMMER BLOW: For Crystal Palace and boss Roy Hodgson, above. Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images.
