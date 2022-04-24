Leeds United's relegation rivals Burnley trigger huge change in fight for Premier League safety

The Clarets approached Sunday afternoon's Turf Moor clash against Wolves following Thursday's 2-0 win at home to Southampton which brought the Clarets just one point behind fourth-bottom Everton and five adrift of fifth-bottom Leeds.

Three days later, Matej Vydra bagged the only goal of the game in the 62nd minute of Sunday's contest against Wolves which has hauled the Lancashire side out of the drop zone and now just two points behind Leeds, albeit having played a game more than the Whites.

Everton have now dropped into the division's relegation zone ahead of Sunday's Merseyside derby against title-chasing Liverpool at Anfield.

HUGE BOOST: Matej Vydra, right, celebrates his strike with Connor Roberts, left. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

The third-bottom Toffees are two points behind fourth-bottom Burnley who have played two games more than them.