James Tarkowski missed his side's 1-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday with a hamstring injury but the centre-back is back in the team as captain for Thursday night's clash at Aston Villa.

The 29-year-old replaces Matt Lowton has the only alteration to the Clarets team but Steven Gerrard has made four changes to his Villa side with Philippe Coutinho, Danny Ings, Marvelous Nakamba and the injured Ezri Konsa missing out.

Calum Chambers, Jacob Ramsey, Carney Chukwuemeka and Emi Buendía all came into the side as Coutinho, Ings and Nakamba were all named on the bench.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United's two relegation-battling rivals Burnley and Everton are both in action tonight, the Toffees at home to Crystal Palace in a match starting at 7.45pm.

United's destiny will be back in their own hands should the Clarets fail to pick up a point at Villa Park.

In that event, a final day win at Brentford would definitely leave Leeds safe.

But even a point for Burnley would leave the Whites back in the bottom three and with a far inferior goal difference to both the Clarets and Toffees.

HUGE BOOST: For Burnley boss Mike Jackson, above. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

That would mean Leeds would be relying on results elsewhere on Sunday, even in the event of taking a point or better against the Bees.

United begin the evening fourth-bottom, one point ahead of third-bottom Burnley and one point behind fifth-bottom Everton.