Leeds United's relegation-battling rivals suffer hammer blows in Premier League survival bids

Bottom-of-the-table Norwich City and second-bottom Watford were already long odds on to be relegated before this weekend's games and both then fell to heavy defeats on Saturday afternoon.

Roy Hodgson's Watford side were blitzed 5-1 at defending champions Manchester City whose Gabriel Jesus netted a four timer including a penalty.

Rodri also netted for the hosts and Watford's sole response was offered through a Hassane Kamara strike.

HEAVY REVERSE: For Watford and boss Roy Hodgson, above, pictured during Saturday's 5-1 defeat at Manchester City.

Norwich, meanwhile, were brushed aside 3-0 by rapidly rising visitors Newcastle United who moved ninth after netting through a Joelinton brace and Bruno Guimaraes strike.

The Canaries are eight points adrift of safety with just five games left whilst Watford are seven points off safety, again with five games left.

The Hornets are 11 points behind fifth-bottom Leeds who are 12 ahead of the Canaries, and having played a game less than both sides.