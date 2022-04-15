Leeds United's relegation-battling rivals sack manager ahead of crunch Premier League run-in

The third-bottom Clarets fell to a 2-0 defeat at bottom-of-the-table Norwich City on Sunday which left them four points adrift of fourth-bottom Everton and nine points behind fifth-bottom Leeds who have played two games more.

Burnley are back in action on Sunday at West Ham United but the Turf Moor outfit have axed Dyche ahead of the clash against the Hammers.

Assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer have also all left the club.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said: "Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the club over the last decade.

“During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.

“However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.

“Under-23s coach Mike Jackson, assisted by Academy Director Paul Jenkins, Under-23s goalkeeping coach Connor King and Club Captain Ben Mee have been asked to take charge of the team for Sunday’s game with West Ham United.

SACKED: Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Norwich City, above, proved Sean Dyche's last game in charge as Burnley boss. Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images.