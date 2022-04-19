Leeds United's relegation-battling rivals Everton receive big double boost ahead of run-in

Key first team duo Yerry Mina and Donny van de Beek are both back available for Frank Lampard's fourth-bottom side following their recent spells out.
Mina has missed Everton's last 11 games having suffered a quadriceps issue in the first-half of February's 3-1 loss at Newcastle United whilst van de Beek has been unwell and absent for the last four.
Everton are five points behind fifth-bottom Leeds but the Toffees have two games in hand on the Whites.
Lampard's side are three points ahead of third-bottom Burnley who have played one game more than them but one less than Leeds who are eight points ahead of the Clarets.