Leeds United's relegation-battling rivals Everton receive big double boost ahead of run-in

Key first team duo Yerry Mina and Donny van de Beek are both back available for Frank Lampard's fourth-bottom side following their recent spells out.

Mina has missed Everton's last 11 games having suffered a quadriceps issue in the first-half of February's 3-1 loss at Newcastle United whilst van de Beek has been unwell and absent for the last four.

Everton are five points behind fifth-bottom Leeds but the Toffees have two games in hand on the Whites.

DOUBLE BOOST: For Everton boss Frank Lampard. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.