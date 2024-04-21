6 . Rasmus Kristensen (AS Roma)

One of the relegated players not with the current squad but still on the club's books having left in July to join AS Roma on loan as part of a relegation release clause. Danish international right-back Kristensen has made 25 league appearances so far this season for Roma who sit fifth in Serie A, pushing for European qualification. Kristensen recently returned from a muscular injury as an unused sub for the Rome derby victory at home to Lazio. Part of the Denmark squad when fit and all set for the Euros where the Danes are in the same group as England. Contracted at Leeds until the summer of 2027. Photo: Paolo Bruno