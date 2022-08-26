Leeds United’s £95m summer transfer spree so far compared to West Ham and Wolves as deadline day approaches
How
It’s been a busy summer of transfer activity for Leeds United.
The Whites have recruited heavily, and the early signs this season have been that their newest additions have settled in well, with seven points from the first three matches of the Premier League season.
With less than a week to go until the window closes, the assumption will be that the vast majority of business has now been concluded - although a late deal or two can never be ruled out.
As such, we’ve taken a look at all 20 top flight clubs to see how much they’ve spent so far, and to determine who comes out on
Check out the full standings below...
*All fees taken from Transfermarkt. Undisclosed fees and potential add-ons not included in totals.
Chelsea
Sum Total = £181.43m
Most expensive signing = Marc Cucurella - £58.77m
Nottingham Forest
Sum Total = £133.25m
Most expensive signing = Morgan Gibbs-White - £26.55m
Manchester United
Sum Total = £128.72m
Most expensive signing = Casemiro - £63.59m
West Ham
Sum Total = £125.15m
Most expensive signing = Gianluca Scamacca - £32.4m
Arsenal
Sum Total = £118.86m
Most expensive signing = Gabriel Jesus - £46.96m
Manchester City
Sum Total = £109.57m
Most expensive signing = Erling Haaland - £54m
Tottenham Hotspur
Sum Total = £107.91m
Most expensive signing = Richarlison - £52.2m
Wolves
Sum Total = £106.74m
Most expensive signing = Matheus Nunes - £40.5m
Leeds United
Sum Total = £95.08m
Most expensive signing = Brenden Aaronson - £29.56m
Liverpool
Sum Total = £77.22m
Most expensive signing = Darwin Nunez - £67.5m
Newcastle United
Sum Total = £59.4m
Most expensive signing = Sven Botman - £33.3m
Fulham
Sum Total = £50.76m
Most expensive signing = Joao Palhinha - £18m
Southampton
Sum Total = £50.76m
Most expensive signing = Gavin Bazunu - £12.6m
Aston Villa
Sum Total = £49.5m
Most expensive signing = Diego Carlos - £27.9m
Brentford
Sum Total = £45.45m
Most expensive signing = Keane Lewis-Potter - £17.1m
Brighton
Sum Total = £33.66m
Most expensive signing = Pervis Estupinan - £16.02m
Everton
Sum Total = £32.4m
Most expensive signing = Amadou Onana - £32.4m
Crystal Palace
Sum Total = £31.14m
Most expensive signing = Cheick Doucoure - £20.34m
AFC Bournemouth
Sum Total = £24.21m
Most expensive signing = Marcos Senesi - £13.5m
Leicester City
Sum Total = £0
Most expensive signing = Alex Smithies - Free