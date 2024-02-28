Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Blues are no strangers to player trading, sanctioning numerous comings and goings each summer but Ampadu’s £7 million transfer to Elland Road last summer was one which made little fanfare in West London. Leeds’ No. 4 slipped quietly out of the main reception at Stamford Bridge, four years and four permanent managers on from the last of his 12 appearances in blue.

A symptom of the 2022 takeover, subsequent spending spree and managerial churn orchestrated by new billionaire custodians Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, those on the fringes during the Roman Abramovich era moved further from the club’s sphere of influence.

After four loan spells in consecutive seasons, each of the last three ending in relegation, Ampadu’s patience as a Chelsea loanee and not a Chelsea player was worn. And so a permanent home where the Welsh international would have greater importance was sought. After seven-and-a-half months, the 23-year-old has found it at Elland Road.

Ampadu’s tale is a lesson to those currently on the fringes of Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team squad and especially those out on loan. Talent and ability was never lacking, but opportunity did. The same can be said for Callum Hudson-Odoi, once the subject of significant interest from Bayern Munich, who joined Nottingham Forest for a mere £3 million last summer. Hudson-Odoi has three goals in his five most recent Premier League appearances.

A footballer’s top-level career can be short, although Ampadu’s is already into its eighth season after breaking through as a 15-year-old with Exeter City. By and large they all desire the same thing: playing time. So long as Chelsea’s expenditure on the next best thing continues - although expect Profitability and Sustainability Rules to have their say - opportunity will elude the Ampadus of the current crop.

Perhaps it is naive to assume in the present age that the modern footballer would prefer to write themselves into club lore elsewhere than meander the corridors at Chelsea’s Cobham training complex, picking up a League Cup winner’s medal from time-to-time for participation in Rounds Two and Three - or not. Ampadu could yet finish 2023/24 with a winners’ medal hung around his neck and few would be more deserving.

If Leeds are to compound Chelsea’s cup competition misery, Ampadu is unlikely to be the one delivering the critical blow - although his brace in the Third Round against Peterborough United might suggest otherwise. His greatest influence on tonight’s fixture will be his metronomy, at centre-back or central midfield. The Welshman’s timing of pass, tackle, interception and stepping out with the ball has been largely immaculate this season. Albeit, he has played in a division below those he meets on Wednesday night, but central to Leeds’ unbeaten start to 2024 and nine-game winning streak in the league, he has been. No matter the level, conceding twice over such a prolonged period, taking 27 points from 27 is not to be sniffed at.

Regardless of the result, Ampadu strides back through those same reception doors this evening having achieved what he set out to on a personal level last summer. His 38 appearances for Leeds this season is the most he has managed for any one club during his career, while his importance is likely to be reflected by his continued inclusion in Daniel Farke’s starting line-up. Others may be rested or protected, the attackers who will be so crucial to Leeds’ finishing position this season, but to ensure the Whites remain competitive, Ampadu may well feature.